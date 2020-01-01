AC Milan’s Bennacer 'honoured' by PSG and Manchester City transfer links

The 22-year-old midfielder is reportedly attracting interests from several European clubs after his fine debut campaign with the Rossoneri

midfielder Ismael Bennacer has reacted to reported transfer interest from PSG and , claiming he is honoured by the transfer links.

The international has been a standout player in Milan's midfield this season, playing in 24 matches across all competitions so far.

Bennacer has struck a partnership with 's Franck Kessie Stefano Pioli's team with their commanding displays in the heart of the midfield, and he is said to have a release clause of €50 million that won't be active until the summer of 2021.

The Algerian midfielder joined AC Milan on a five-year deal from last July, and he has disclosed that he feels 'great' at the San Siro Stadium.

“I am not aware of anything. I just work, give everything on the pitch and I am at the service of AC Milan. My focus is on my club, where I feel great. Obviously the interest of big clubs honours me,” Bennacer told Le Buteur via Milan Live.

He joined from French club Arles in 2015 but he was restricted to just one first-team appearance which came in a League Cup defeat to that same year before he was sold to Empoli.

He turned heads in after his arrival in 2017, helping Empoli gain promotion to the in his debut season but his effort was not enough to help them maintain their top-flight status in the 2018-19 campaign.

Last summer, the 22-year-old shone on the continent as he was crowned the Player of the Tournament and the Best Young Player at the 2019 as a reward for his contributions in Algeria’s triumphant campaign in .

Bennacer decided to play for the Desert Foxes in July 2016 after playing for youth teams across the U18 and U19 levels.

He has made 22 appearances for the North African country since he made his debut outing against Lesotho in September 2016.