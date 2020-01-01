AC Milan legend Maldini and son Daniel test positive for coronavirus

The former defender and his 18-year-old son, who now plays for the club, will stay in quarantine after it was confirmed they have contracted the virus

technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have tested positive for coronavirus, the club has announced.

The legendary former defender and his 18-year-old son have been isolated for the past two weeks but were found to have contracted the disease this week and will remain in quarantine until they are cleared of the virus.

Right winger Daniel is currently playing for the Milan Under-19s and made his first-team debut earlier this season.

A statement on Milan's website read: "AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.

"He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

"Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities."

Earlier on Saturday attacker Paulo Dybala revealed he and his girlfriend had contracted Covid-19, becoming the third player from his team to catch it after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

is the country which has been most severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the government has issued a military-enforced lockdown in an effort to halt the outbreak.

For the second day in a row, Italy suffered record death tolls after it was announced on Saturday that 793 more people had passed due to coronavirus, taking the total to over 4,800. The number of confirmed cases rose by 6,557 to 53,578 - also a record for a single day. Worldwide there have been around 13,000 deaths and nearly 300,000 confirmed infections.

As the virus continues to spread, it remains unclear when football leagues across Europe will return to action, but Italy's minister of sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, said this week he hopes Serie A can resume on May 3.