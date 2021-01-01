Abigail Kim leads Fiorentina past Refiloe Jane's AC Milan to Italian Supercoppa final

The Africans were in action for their respective sides in the semis but it was the American-Liberian who inched closer to glory

Abigail Kim scored the first goal for as her side progressed to the Italian Supercoppa final following a 2-1 comeback win over Refiloe Jane's on Wednesday.

Having arrived in from the US in September, American-Liberian Kim broke her duck against on December 13 and continued from where she left off against Milan.

On her part, 's Jane was pivotal to Milan's top-four finish last season and was keen to help her team inch closer to glory by seeing off Fiorentina in the race for a final spot.

Having both finished in the top four last term, runners-up Fiorentina were drawn against third-place Milan in the semi-final encounter.

After her Uefa Women's debut in the 1-0 Round of 32, second leg win at Slavia Praha, Kim earned a place in the starting XI of Fiorentina, just as Jane was a starter for Antonio Cincotta's side.

At Aldo Gastaldi Stadium, Milan well when Valentina Giacinti opened the scoring after just seven minutes to claim a narrow first-half lead over last season's runners-up.

After the break, the home side staged a fightback and gained their deserved equaliser through Kim 11 minutes into the second half.

Nine minutes later, Irish star Louise Quinn found a breakthrough and made no mistake to find the back of the net for the hosts, scoring what proved to be the winner.

The result means Fiorentina are through to the final and will square up against league champions .

Kim's goal saw the 21-year-old Liberian-born American international raise her season's tally in four matches to two for Fiorentina this term.

On the other hand, South Africa's Jane was involved from the start to finish but she could not save Milan from a semi-final defeat,