Abhash Thapa set to join Real Kashmir FC from Hyderbad FC

The full-back has been re-signed by the I-League outfit...

Abhash Thapa will return to his former club FC from Hyderabad FC, Goal can confirm.

The full-back had a disappointing season with the ISL debutantes as he did not get any competitive minute under his belt and was subsequently offloaded to in a loan-deal in the January transfer window.

After Mario Rivera took over from Alejandro Menendez the young player established himself as one of the regulars of the squad.

In 2017-18 season he joined Real Kashmir, when the outfit was still participating in second division. He made seven appearances in the campaign and helped the Snow get promoted to I-League.

In the next season, he made 15 appearances in I-League and proved his credentials as a left-back after putting in a string of impressive performances.

At the back of a forgetful year, Thapa would once again look to get his career back on track with Real Kashmir where he bloomed as a player.