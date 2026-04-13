A positive sign for the Merengues in Germany... Real Madrid receive good news ahead of the Munich clash

Real Madrid are preparing for a decisive clash on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, where they will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The European side’s fate is in the balance after losing the home leg.

The competition’s most successful club must now produce an away comeback to keep its title hopes alive, with particular attention on the finer details—most notably the officiating—to avoid any decisions that could sway the tie.

UEFA has appointed Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić to oversee the contest; it will be his fifth match involving the Merengues in the competition.

Read also: An ‘unusual’ move… Flick announces Barcelona’s squad for the Madrid clash



Vincic has previously officiated four of the club’s Champions League matches, with Madrid winning three.

His name carries extra weight for “Los Merengues” supporters, since he also officiated the 2024 Champions League final that Real Madrid won against Borussia Dortmund.

More recently, he oversaw Paris Saint-Germain’s quarter-final win at Chelsea.

All eyes will be on the Allianz Arena, where a challenging clash with Bayern Munich could define Real Madrid’s European campaign. Los Blancos will be hoping for a smooth, controversy-free contest decided solely on the pitch.

Read also: Confusion in Madrid... Arbeloa keeps his decision under wraps ahead of the Munich clash.

