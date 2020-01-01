'A new player on Monday would be amazing news' - Mourinho ready for summer transfer window

The Spurs boss is happy to first keep his key men - including Eric Dier - but believes the club will act in the transfer market

Jose Mourinho is not expecting swift transfer business but believes are moving in the right direction and will end the window with a "better, balanced squad".

Spurs have endured a tumultuous campaign with long-term manager Mauricio Pochettino sacked in November.

Former boss Mourinho was appointed as head coach in Pochettino's place and has inspired an upturn in form, but Tottenham are still facing a battle to qualify for the .

Mourinho's side are seventh heading into the final day of the Premier League season, a position that would only mean European competition if rivals failed to win the .

But the Spurs coach is optimistic for the future, with the transfer window opening after this weekend's matches and the club ready to act.

"A new player on Monday would be amazing news, but I think it's just the opening of the window," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Sunday's clash with , where Dele Alli will be fit to feature.

"I think we are going in the right direction, very calm, organised, thinking well, measured. I think we are going in the right direction.

"We know what we can and cannot do, we know which directions we can and cannot go. We must not be reactive. We are very balanced, together, and have no doubts about what we need and about what is possible.

"Step by step, we will end with a better, balanced squad. Of course, keeping the great players that we have is a very important thing."

Tottenham ensured one key man would remain at the club this week as Eric Dier signed a new contract.

At the end of a season in which Christian Eriksen left in a cut-price transfer and uncertainty has loomed over the futures of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen at various times, Mourinho suggested sorting Dier's deal swiftly was vital.

"It's really important," he said. "We look to the situation of last season where Spurs started the season with a few players going into the last years of their contract, with question marks on their future - like Christian.

"It's very important for us that Eric is not in this situation, that he's committed to the club, he's happy with the contract and his prospective future as a player here. We are very happy."

Vertonghen is still to agree a contract of his own, signing an extension only until the end of the season, but Mourinho would not be drawn on the issue.

"I think after eight years at the club, it's for Jan to be the man to speak about his future, not me," he said.