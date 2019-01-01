A new hero rises! Naeher shakes off the critics to earn her place in USWNT lore

The USWNT goalkeeper was the hero against England in the World Cup semifinal, as her late penalty save saw the U.S. reach the final

She has been criticized. She has been questioned. She has been compared unfavorably to her predecessors.

But on Tuesday night, Alyssa Naeher became a U.S. women’s national team hero.

The U.S. goalkeeper made a massive fingertip save in the first half to deny a long-range strike from Keira Walsh in what was her best moment of the World Cup thus far.

But Naeher most certainly saved her best for last.

The USWNT and Naeher had been saved once by VAR, the video assistant having ruled out and Ellen White goal that seemed to be the leveler.

But VAR gives and it takes away, and it seemed to have done so for the USA, with awarded a penalty with just five minutes remaining in the World Cup semifinal in , handing the Lionesses a chance to tie the game from the spot as the USWNT clung to a 2-1 lead.

It was a moment the U.S. needed their goalkeeper to step up, and Naeher certainly obliged.

Naeher produced a sprawling save to her right to deny Steph Houghton, coming up with the moment she’s been hoping for the entire World Cup.

The U.S. would hold on to win 2-1, advancing to the World Cup final for the third consecutive tournament.

For Naeher, it was vindication in the biggest possible way. She’s been constantly questioned in her first tournament as the team’s starter, as she takes over from Hope Solo as the USWNT No. 1.

To be fair, Naeher has provided some questionable moments. Against in the group stage, she whiffed on a through ball that went straight past her into the goal, only for the offside flag to save her.

Against in the last 16, Naeher was partially at fault on Spain’s opener, as she played Becky Sauerbrunn the ball in a tight spot before the defender lost possession and watched Spain find the back of the net.

Throughout it all, Naeher has kept her cool as her teammates and coach Jill Ellis have continued to back her. On Tuesday, she showed why.

The USWNT goalkeeper may not Briana Scurry and she may not be Hope Solo. But she is Alyssa Naeher. On Tuesday night, that’s all she needed to be.