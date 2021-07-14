Mizuno Korea release Blue Lagoon concept football boots

Mizuno professes a unique philosophy of football boots that imbibe a sense of a barefoot...

Global sports brand, Mizuno Korea has released new football boots of featuring Scuba Blue color., which will provide a cool feeling to the customers.

The new product by Mizuno Korea, Scuba Blue colored Blue Lagoon football boots were initially revealed on the 9th of July, via online and offline stores. The new product line-up of blue lagoon concept was including the premium model of 'Morelia Neo 3 Beta' and as well as for 'Morelia Neo 3 Pro' and 'Morelia Neo 3 Pro AS'.

'Morelia Neo 3 Beta' kept Mizuno's brand philosophy on football boots, which is to maintain the sense of a barefoot, lightweight and flexibility. On top of that, a knit material was applied to provide an optimal fit. Additionally, the Inner sole plate was designed to prevent a twist, by extending the support stand of midfoot up to heel, to provide an ultimate stability and to prevent any injury.

This summer, the Blue Lagoon concepted new Morelia is ready to makes football fans chilled and refreshed with its signature blue colour. Also, a bit of red was applied as a point colour.

Mr. Soon-Ho Lee, Sport Division / Marketing Team Manager of Mizuno Korea, has mentioned, "I hope this new product developed in Korea, could become another opportunity to introduce Mizuno's high level of technology and design."

These new football boots will be worn by Kyoga and Madhu who play for Tampines Rover, and Doi, Hougang FC Striker.