'A few years ago, it would have gotten to me' - Robertson thanks Liverpool team-mates after bouncing back from blunder

The fullback's mishit clearance paved the way for an Arsenal goal, but the Scottish star bounced back with a goal of his own later in the match

defender Andy Robertson thanked his team-mates for having his back after making a critical error on Monday against before atoning for that error with a goal of his own.

The Reds took down Arsenal 3-1 on Monday, with Robertson being directly involved at a goal at either end.

For the game's opener, Robertson misplayed a cross into the box, tapping the ball back towards goal to an awaiting Alexandre Lacazette for a simple finish.

But, after seeing the Reds equalize on goal from Sadio Mane, Robertson made up for his mishap defensively with a goal of his own to give his side the lead.

Robertson finished an assist from his fellow fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold, pushing the score to 2-1 while paving the way for an eventual victory that was punctuated with a late Diogo Jota finish.

After the match, the Scottish star was glad that he was able to find a way to pay back his team-mates for his blunder, admitting that an error like that would have proved much more costly to him just a few years ago.

"It was a fantastic counter-pressing game from us. We all reacted when we lost the ball. We put them under pressure and forced them into mistakes. With the ball we showed quality," he told Sky Sports.

"We can't have too many complaints, other than my assist at the wrong end. 99 times out of 100 I clear that. The lads dug me out of a hole. A couple of years ago I'd have let that get to my performance.

I owed us a goal tonight 🤦🏻‍♂️! Great performance from the lads!! pic.twitter.com/2aoa4nUjYc — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 28, 2020

"We showed a positive reaction. They've got a fast frontline which you need to be wary of. We dealt with them well and caught them offside a few times.

"We could have had a couple more. We'll take the 3-1. It's nice to beat your rivals and make it three wins from three."

The 26-year-old defender's goal was his first of the season, having scored three in 49 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign.

In total, Robertson has scored just five goals since joining the Reds from in 2017.

Liverpool currently sit atop the table, level with Leicester and Everton , ahead of a clash with Arsenal on Thursday and a Premier League meeting with on Sunday.