‘£25m, tiny, slow, only left footed & didn't know his position’ – Hart hails Man City transformation of 'wizard' Silva

The former Blues goalkeeper has admitted to being wrong about a Spanish schemer, while also saluting the qualities of prolific striker Sergio Aguero

Joe Hart considers David Silva to be a “wizard”, but admits to having been underwhelmed by the Spaniard when he arrived at for £25 million ($31m), describing him as “tiny, slow, only left footed and didn’t even know his position”.

The Blues moved to snap up the talented playmaker from in the summer of 2010.

Questions were asked of his ability to adjust to the demands of Premier League life, with his game more about guile than graft.

Any fears were soon eased and Silva has gone on to take in over 400 appearances for City, claiming four league titles and countless other honours along the way.

He is now considered to be one of the finest imports to have ever graced the English top-flight, with Hart happy to admit that the World Cup winner altered his early opinion of what he had to offer.

The former City goalkeeper told the Kickback podcast: "The wizard came over, I had no idea who he was.

"£25million, tiny, slow, only left footed and didn't even know his position.

"He seemed like a lovely guy, didn't really speak much English.

"He didn't take over straight away but his consistency and quality were through the roof.

"Just an all-round amazing player - there isn't one negative to him, other than he's small."

Hart added on the qualities that endeared Silva to the City faithful and his team-mates: "He could give an assist, score, have an amazing game, but if he walloped someone or won a header, he couldn't tell you enough.

"He genuinely had no interest in the good stuff, he just loved the fact every now and again he whacked someone."

Another arrival from that has gone on to shine for City is prolific frontman Sergio Aguero.

He was acquired from a year after Silva made his way to the Etihad Stadium, with the Argentina international now the Blues’ all-time leading goalscorer.

Aguero is another to have left a lasting impression on Hart, with the keeper adding: "He's relentless.

"When I talk to my goalkeeper friends and we talk about putting pressure on strikers, he doesn't just put his head down and hit it.

"He feels and senses every situation. If you go down early, he flicks it over you. If you stand up, he puts it past you.

"I don't think he knows he's doing it, that's just him - it's his instinct.

"He's the man that makes the difference."