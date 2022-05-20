2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification Third Round: Schedule, results, tables, and runner-up rankings

The complete fixture, result, table and runner-up rankings guide to the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification...

The third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualification will take place from June 8 to 14 in six centralised venues. A total of 24 teams will participate in this round to battle it out for the 11 slots available in the 2023 Asian Cup.

The teams have been equally divided into six groups and they will play single round-robin matches. The group winners and the five best runners-up across all groups will qualify for the main event.

Group A is made up of Jordan, Kuwait, Indonesia and Nepal. Meanwhile, all matches in Group B will be hosted by Mongolia. The hosts will be joined by Philippines, Palestine and Yemen.

Three south Asian teams in Thailand, Maldives, and Sri Lanka are joined by Uzbekistan in Group C. Whereas, India have been placed in Group D along with Afghanistan, Cambodia, and Hong Kong.

Malaysia will be hosting the Group E matches. They will play against Bahrain, Turkmenistan, and Bangladesh. While Singapore, who are in Group F, will travel to Kyrgyzstan along wth Myanmar and Tajikistan.

Let us take a look at the six groups and their respective fixtures.

Group A Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Jordan

00000000

2

Kuwait (H)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Indonesia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Nepal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group A Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 8

Kuwait vs Indonesia

June 8

Jordan vs Nepal

June 11

Indonesia vs Jordan

June 11

Nepal vs Kuwait

June 14

Indonesia vs Nepal

June 14

Jordan vs Kuwait

Group B Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Philippines

00000000

2

Palestine

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Yemen

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Mongolia (H)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group B Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 8

Philippines vs Yemen

June 8

Palestine vs Mongolia

June 11

Yemen vs Palestine

June 11

Mongolia vs Philippines

June 14

Yemen vs Mongolia

June 14

Palestine vs Philippines

Group C Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Uzbekistan (H)

00000000

2

Thailand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Maldives

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Sri Lanka

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group C Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 8

Thailand vs Maldives

June 8

Uzbekistan vs Sri Lanka

June 11

Maldives vs Uzbekistan

June 11

Sri Lanka vs Thailand

June 14

Maldives vs Sri Lanka

June 14

Uzbekistan vs Thailand

Group D Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

India (H)

00000000

2

Hong Kong

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Afghanistan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Cambodia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group D Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 8

Hong Kong vs Afghanistan

June 8

India vs Cambodia

June 11

Afghanistan vs India

June 11

Cambodia vs Hong Kong

June 14

Afghanistan vs Cambodia

June 14

India vs Hong Kong

Group E Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Bahrain

00000000

2

Turkmenistan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Malaysia (H)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Bangladesh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group E Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 8

Turkmenistan vs Malaysia

June 8

Bahrain vs Bangladesh

June 11

Malaysia vs Bahrain

June 11

Bangladesh vs Turkmenistan

June 14

Malaysia vs Bangladesh

June 14

Bahrain vs Turkmenistan

Group F Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Kyrgyzstan (H)

00000000

2

Tajikistan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Myanmar

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Singapore

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group F Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 8

Tajikistan vs Myanmar

June 8

Kyrgyzstan vs Singapore

June 11

Myanmar vs Kyrgyzstan

June 11

Singapore vs Tajikistan

June 14

Myanmar vs Singapore

June 14

Kyrgyzstan vs Tajikistan

Ranking of runner-up teams

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

A2

00000000

2

B2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

C2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

D2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

E2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6

F2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0