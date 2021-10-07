2022 World Cup Qualifiers: 'Uganda ready to show Rwanda what they are made of' - Walusimbi

Uganda defender Enock Walusimbi has stated they are ready to show Rwanda what they are made of during Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier at Nyamirambo Stadium.

The Cranes are in Kigali for Group E's game against Amavubi and the Express FC star confirmed they are ready.

Waiting for the first whistle

"All we are waiting for is the first whistle and we show them [Rwanda] what we are made of," Walusimbi is quoted by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations' website as saying.

"This is like the game of our lives because it means a lot in our campaign of qualifying for the World Cup. We only urge Ugandans to rally behind us as we face Rwanda."

On his part, Bobosi Byaruhanga said the qualifier is a great chance for the young players to show their worth.

‘We young players have learnt a lot, especially from the coaches and senior players. I think it is time we deliver and it is against Rwanda that we should do so," Byaruhanga said.

Meanwhile, Julius Poloto is hopeful they are going to overcome Amavubi as they search for their first win in the qualifiers.

"We need to win this game for Ugandans who have waited a long time without seeing their team win," stated Poloto.

"We have prepared well for the days we have been in camp and just looking forward to the game. We know that our opponents are also prepared to make the game harder on us, but we shall overcome them."

After the Thursday game, Uganda will host Rwanda again on October 10 at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

Uganda players in camp:

Lukwago Charles, Watenga Isma, Alionzi Nafian, Wafula Innocent, Poloto Julius, Muleme Isaac, Kayondo Aziz, Awanyi Timothy, Najib Fesali, Walusimbi Enock, Mulondo Livingstone, Waswa Geoffrey.

Aucho Khalid, Waiswa Moses, Lwanga Tadeo, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Iguma Denis, Kagimu Shafik, Orit Ibrahim, Kizza Martin, Kizza Mustafa, Sentamu Yunus, Rwothomio Cromwell, Mukwala Steven, Bayo Fahad.