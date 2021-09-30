2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sredojevic trims Uganda squad ahead of Rwanda duel

The Serbian is yet to register a win with the Cecafa giants since he took over after an equally dismal performance with Zambia

Uganda head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has reduced his provisional squad to 28 players ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda.

The Cecafa champions will host their Eastern neighbours on October 7 and 10 after drawing 0-0 against Kenya in Nairobi and Mali at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende in early September.

David Bagoole of Vipers, Wakiso Giants' George Kaddu, Joachim Ojera of URA FC, UDPF FC's Ibrahim Wammanah and Davis Kasirye of KCCA FC are the five stars who were dropped from the initial provisional squad.

Micho is now having 28 local players in camp, while 10 foreign-based ones will be added later. The Serbian coach is under pressure to produce positive results since he replaced Johnathan McKinstry as the coach for the Cranes.



The former Orlando Pirates tactician had been sacked by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) before he was appointed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

As Uganda will be playing Amavubi, away then at home, the other Group E teams; Kenya and Mali, will face off too. Harambee Stars will face the West Africans away on October 7 before hosting them three days later.



Kenya, under a new coach, Engin Firat, will also be looking for their first win in the group, hoping to seal enough points that will push them to the second round of qualifiers.

Uganda Squad:

Article continues below

Goalkeepers: Mutakubwa Joel (Express FC), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Tamale Simon (SoltiloBright Stars FC)

Defenders: Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Wafula Innocent (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC), Achai Herbert (KCCA FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URAFC), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Waswa Geofrey (KCCA FC), Ramadan Musa (KCCA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick (URA FC), Kakooza Mahad (Express FC), Kagimu Shafik(URA FC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mato Rogers, Poloto Julius (KCCA FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Kizza Martin (Express FC)

Strikers: Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA FC), Anaku Sadat (KCCA FC), Aheebwa Brian (KCCA FC).