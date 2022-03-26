Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says they have the means to beat Egypt when they host the Pharaohs in a 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff second leg match in Diamniadio on Tuesday.

The North Africans edged Senegal 1-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Friday courtesy of an own goal by defender Saliou Ciss.

This left Cisse and his men with a huge assignment to win by at least two goals at home or risk elimination.

Asked if he will make any changes in the second leg, Cisse said he was pleased with the team he selected in Cairo.

“I am completely satisfied with the composition of the team that I put in place today, even if I did not appreciate certain things in the first half,” said Cisse as per WiwSport.

“Football is about efficiency and Egypt were efficient today unlike us. We have to work on that. This is not an individual or system problem.

“I was clear with the boys. Before the game, I let them know it was the first leg and whatever happens here today, it gives our team an opportunity to qualify.

“These are situations we have already experienced but I think we have the mind and the experience to be able to qualify. If we manage to score our chances, I think we can win.

“Our players want to go to the World Cup, we all want to go. We have the means to beat Egypt at home. We have to prepare well. Today's result does not decide the outcome of this double confrontation.



"There will be a decisive match in Dakar. It is up to us to do what is necessary to win.”

Cisse had the likes of Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Famara Diedhiou struggling upfront.

While Cisse is satisfied with the team he picked for the Cairo leg, he was naturally disappointed by the result but said the way they played offered them hope to turn things around on Tuesday.

“We can't be satisfied with the result but I think we did some very interesting things that give us hope,” Cisse added.

“Maybe, after today's result, we will have a physical advantage for Egypt, we have the chance to host at home in the second leg. It's up to us to do the work to try to win this match.”

Senegal are bidding for their third World Cup appearance after featuring at the 2002 and 2018 editions.