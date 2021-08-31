2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Schlupp in as Ghana make more changes to squad for South Africa and Ethiopia

The Black Stars squad for the two matches has been amended for the second time by coach CK Akonnor

Ghana have made further changes to their squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, calling up Crystal Palace attacker Jeffrey Schlupp, among others.

The 28-year-old is one of three latest additions to the Black Stars’ roster, following four earlier late invitations.

Local-based duo Mohammed Fatawu of Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics full-back Samuel Ashie-Quaye join the Crystal Palace man into CK Akonnor’s set-up.

Schlupp was a conspicuous absentee as Ghana initially announced a 30-man party for the September 3 clash with Ethiopia and the September 6 encounter away to South Africa.

Owing to injury withdrawals, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus and Zilina full-back Benson Anang have had to completely pull out of the squad.

There has been a further blow for Ghana as four players – Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Andy Yiadom and Abdul Rahman Baba – who play club football in England will have to leave the Black Stars set-up after their matchday one clash with Ethiopia due to coronavirus-induced restrictions from their Premier League clubs.

Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu has also had to withdraw from the 30-man squad as he seeks to settle his club future.

To counter the situation, Akonnor first handed out four new invitations, roping in Celta Vigo centre-back Joseph Aidoo, Poland-based Yaw Yeboah, and the Germany-born duo of Braydon Manu and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Schlupp, Fatawu and Ashie-Quaye make up the second batch of new additions.

Ghana will host Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday before travelling to Johannesburg to face South Africa at the FNB Stadium.

Updated Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Richard Atta, Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Ismail Ganiyu, Alexander Djiku, Jonathan Mensah, Samuel Ashie-Quaye, Joseph Aidoo, Fatawu Mohammed

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Iddrisu, Emmanuel Lomotey, Majeed Ashimeru, Fatawu Issahaku, Samuel Owusu, Kamaldeen Suleyman, Jeffery Schlupp, Yaw Yeboah

Forwards: Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Joel Fameyeh, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Braydon Manu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Gyasi.