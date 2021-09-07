2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Mane’s Senegal and Mahrez’s Algeria extend unbeaten run

The Liverpool star propelled the Lions of Teranga past the Red Devils while the Desert Foxes were held to a draw by the Stallions

Senegal left it late to defeat Congo 3-1 in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier at the Alphonse Massamba Debat Stadium.

After defeating Togo 2-0 in their first match of the qualification series, the Lions of Teranga travelled to Brazzaville full of positivity.

For the hosts – who settled for a 1-1 draw against Namibia their last time out – they needed to escape defeat to remain in contention for a World Cup ticket.

The Red Devils had the first chance to score, albeit, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was well-positioned to save Dylan Saint-Louis’s eight-minute effort.

Despite Congo’s attacking forays, it was the Senegalese who found the net first courtesy of Boulaye Dia after he was teed up by Kalidou Koulibaly.

A minute before the half time break, Paul Put’s side restored parity after Sylvere Ganvoula beat Mendy from the penalty mark following a foul on Prestige Mboungou inside the area.

With the game looking destined for a draw, Ismaila Sarr put Senegal ahead in the 83rd minute before Mane guaranteed the win four minutes later from the penalty after he was fouled in the box.

Thanks to this result, the West Africans lead Group H with six points from two matches.

At Stade de Marrakech, Algeria was held to a 1-1 draw by the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up, Burkina Faso.

Buoyed by their 8-0 obliteration of Djibouti, the reigning African kings travelled to in Marrakesh full of hopes.

Unsurprisingly, they went a goal up in the 17th minute thanks to Soufiane Feghouli. Profitting from a Youce Belaili pass, Islam Slimani teed up Galatasaray winger Slimani who tapped into an empty net.

They almost doubled their advantage seven minutes later but Riyad Mahrez’s freekick was saved by goalkeeper Herve Koffi.

In the second half, Burkina Faso put up an improved performance which saw them level matters through Abdoul Tapsoba.

Even at the result, Djamel Belmadi’s lead Group A with four points, while Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Djibouti follow that sequence.

Elsewhere, Guinea Bissau travelled to Omdurman, saw and hammered hosts Sudan 4-2.

Piqueti got a first-half double while Frederic Mendy and Mama Balde were among the goal scorers in the six-goal thriller.

Article continues below

The Falcons of Jediane got their goals through Mohamed Abdel Rahman, but that could not stop them from crumbling at home.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS



Cape Verde 1-2 Nigeria

Ethiopia 1-0 Zimbabwe

Malawi 1-0 Mozambique

Tanzania 3-2 Madagascar

Zambia 0-2 Tunisia

Congo 1-3 Senegal

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Mauritania

Angola 0-1 Libya

Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria

Sudan 2-4 Guinea Bissau