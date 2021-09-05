2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Liberia’s hopes will be reignited with CAR win – Garkpah

The country's football official is confident that victory over the Wild Beasts will revive the Lone Star’s World Cup ambitions after losing to Nigeria

Victory over the Central African Republic will resuscitate their bid to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, according to Liberia Football Association chief Gologo Ben Garkpah.

The Lone Star made a losing start en route Qatar 2022 after bowing 2-0 to Nigeria at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Friday.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-half double powered the Super Eagles past Peter Butler’s side who put up a decent performance in the second 45 minutes.

As Liberia step up preparations for Monday’s fixture against the visiting Wild Beasts, handled by coach Raoul Savoy, the LFA official claims Butler’s men have moved on from their setback against the three-time African kings.

He is also bullish about his country’s World Cup dreams, stating victory CAR will kindle that mission.

“We've already lost the game and the lads know that it's over and they have to move on with life,” Garkpah told Goal.

“The 2-0 defeat to the Super Eagles is not the end of the road for us as well as not the end of the world.

“We have the Central African Republic to play tomorrow [Monday] and we are concentrating on picking all the maximum points.

“We want to win and to achieve this have regrouped and forgotten about the sad memories at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.”

“We know Nigeria will have a difficult trip on the Island to Cape Verde, so all we need to do is try to win CAR and blow the groupwide open,” he continued.

“We have the qualities to do so. It's an away game on paper because CAR and Liberia agreed to play in Cameroon. Our opponents are also away because Cameroon isn't their home.

“The mood in the camp is very high and a win of any margin will ignite our spark of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“Coach Butler might make one or two changes especially the goalkeeping area and try to adopt a little positive mindset against CAR.”

Liberia’s closest attempt at qualifying for the quadrennial football fiesta was in 2001, when they lost out on a ticket for South Korea and Japan 2002 to Nigeria by just one point in the qualification tournament.