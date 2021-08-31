2022 World Cup qualifiers: It is a new dawn for Zambia against Mauritania – Daka

The 22-year-old Chipolopolo striker insists the qualifying race is a new beginning for them after they failed to qualify for Afcon

Zambia striker Patson Daka had admitted they will be under pressure to deliver for the fans when they kick off their campaign to the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup Finals.

Chipolopolo, who are drawn in Group B of the qualifiers, will open their campaign with an away game against Mauritania in Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday before they host Tunisia on September 7, 2021, at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Ahead of the opener, Daka, who signed for Premier League side Leicester City from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the new season, believes expectations for the team to deliver are very high especially after missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be staged in Cameroon.

“I know a lot has to be done; a lot is expected from myself, so I really know the reason why I am here. I am happy that I am able now to meet with my teammates,” the 22-year-old told Zambia FA's official website.

“I know the expectations are so high not only from the fans back home but also from ourselves as a team because we know what is at stake.

“I think this is a new beginning. It is a new challenge we are starting and so we just must put behind us all the misfortunes we have had like missing the Afcon.

“And this is a new journey we have started on. We have to concentrate on it. We have to work together as a team. This is a team sport; we have to support each other, every person is important in this team, and we have to appreciate what each person brings to the table because no one can do anything by themselves.”

Daka continued, “To have a great start is what everyone is looking forward to and it’s going to be encouraging also to have a better start going into the next games.

"So, we just have to make sure we give our very best and get a positive result that everyone is looking forward to.”

Daka thanked the Chipolopolo fans for their support across all seasons and promised to give them positive results during the qualifiers.

“Thanks so much to the fans who have continued to be so dedicated to the national team supporting us through thick and thin. It hasn’t been an easy road not only for us but also for the nation,” Daka said.

“The fans leave what they are doing just to support us to make sure we have the moral support that we want, and we will just continue to give our best.”

“It is not that we go out there wanting to lose but we always give our best to make sure at the end of the day we give them a smile for the support that they have given us.”

Zambia final squad; Goalkeeper: Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), and Lameck Siame (Zanaco).

Defenders: Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), and Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors).

Midfielders: Enock Mwepu (Brighton & Hove Albion-England), Clatous Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos) Benson Sakala (Unattached), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Roderick Kabwe (Unattached), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), and Boyd Musonda (Zanaco).

Strikers: Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Patson Daka (Leicester-England), and Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden).