2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Igor Stimac names 26-man squad for Afghanistan and Oman ties

The Indian national team are set to play two back-to-back away matches in the qualifiers...

coach Igor Stimac has summoned for a 26-member squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) joint qualifiers second round encounters against Afghanistan and Oman.

The Blue Tigers are set to take on Afghanistan on Thursday, November 14, before traveling to Oman to face the Gulf nation on Thursday, November 19. 's match against Afghanistan will be the first leg tie while their last match against Oman ended in a 2-1 defeat.

So far, Stimac's men occupy the third spot in Group E after managing two points in three games that includes a goalless draw against 2022 World Cup hosts who form the same group.

Adil Khan, who has missed the last match for Hyderabad FC in the ongoing (ISL) but salvaged a point against Bangladesh with a late goal in the last qualifier, retains his place in the squad while Nishu Kumar makes his way in.

In goal, despite failing to record a start for in three games, Dheeraj Singh would replace Kamaljit Singh while forward Farukh Choudhary is chosen ahead of Balwant Singh.

The midfield sees the additions of duo Jackichand Singh and Seiminlen Doungel other than Pronay Halder while Nikhil Kadam loses his place from the squad that faced Bangladesh.



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem;

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Anas Edathodika, Narender Gahlot, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai;

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan;

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary.