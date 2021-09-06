2022 World Cup Qualifiers: FK Partizan’s Gomes explains decision to quit Cape Verde before Nigeria cracker

Contrary to the initial statement released by the FCF, the Serbia based forward has opened up on why he announced his Blue Sharks retirement

Ricardo Gomes has explained his reasons for announcing his Cape Verde retirement hours before Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The Cape Verdean Football Federation had stated that the Partizan Belgrade star left the Blue Sharks squad due to injury worries.

However, the 29-year-old has slammed those claims – confirming he has announced his international retirement.

In a statement made available to media, Gomes - who missed the 1-1 draw against the Central African Republic – explained the situation informing his decision.

“It is public knowledge at the moment that I am playing for Partizan FK club that participates in the Serbian championship. So, for those who know, the trips from Serbia to Cape Verde or another African country where our team plays have a long duration with the effects of acquaintances from long journeys,” he wrote.

“However, during these years I have always honoured the calls, even in situations where professionally it would be advisable to refuse or temporarily abdicate our selection, placing our selection above my personal and professional ambitions and the ambitions of the clubs that for all intents and purposes are the responsible and biggest investors in my professional career, all in compliance with the dream of participating and helping our country, by the way, a dream I’ve had since I know myself as people.

“However, after the collective training for the match against the Nigeria national team, it was clear that my help at the moment is expendable, as despite the long trip made from Serbia it was clear that the technical team do not count me for the first team, nor for the second team.

“It should be noted that in the aforementioned training, two teams were made. I was left out of two. Well, considering my age and as well as every constraint with travelling to represent our team, I understand that not being a choice of the technical crew of our team does not make sense to continue to be part of our selection, and my vacancy may well be filled by a young player, who is currently starting his football career.”

“I don’t want to blame anyone for my decision, much less the staff who are part of the technical team and the FCF,” he continued.

“Just a statement and a decision taken with calm and thoughtfulness, listening to the people who helped me the most during my football career.

“A player’s life that’s what football is all about, you must know how to position yourself consciously and thoughtfully before the decisions that surpass us.

Article continues below

“Therefore, I communicate my decision to withdraw immediately from our selection, giving way to those who are waiting for an opportunity, saying that I have never felt and will never feel greater pride than represent our country.

“I wish our team luck, and that we’re all cheering for our selection in the next World Cup. Thank you all very much.”

Since making his international debut in 2015, Gomes has gone ahead to score four goals in 16 matches played for Cape Verde.