2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt’s Queiroz ahead of Senegal showdown - ‘I am among world’s best coaches’

Egypt's head coach, Carlos Queiroz, has claimed he is one of the best 10 coaches in the world.

The Portuguese tactician oversaw the Pharaohs' picking up a 1-0 win against Senegal on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium in the first leg of their World Cup qualifying.

The return leg is on Tuesday in Diamniadio, Dakar, Senegal, but Egypt boss has laid down the gauntlet.

"I don't see any reason to be upset or sad [with our performance]. We just beat the African champions. In the second leg, we will defend our advantage with everything," Queiroz said, as per PortuGOAL.net.

"I have 44 years of experience as a coach internationally and have more than 2,000 games. I am the only coach to take four countries to the World Cup and I am among the ten best coaches in the world."

Meanwhile, Egypt national team forward, Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan, said they will be motivated by the Africa Cup of Nations final loss against the Teranga Lions.

"The win [in Cairo] is a positive step towards achieving our goals, but we have a second-half in Senegal. We can win and reach the World Cup at Senegal’s expense," Trezeguet said.

"We were crushed after the Africa Cup of Nations final because we put in a lot of effort to reach this stage."

Article continues below

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced that Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh will travel with the team to Dakar despite being on the suspension list.

El-Wensh was booked in the first half when they battled Senegal in Cairo, and the 26-year-old had received two yellow cards that came against Libya and Gabon in the previous round of qualification, so he is not eligible to play on Tuesday.

"The national team staff led by Carlos Queiroz have opted for Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh to remain with the team traveling to Senegal in preparation for the second leg on Tuesday despite his suspension," the EFA said.