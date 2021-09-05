2022 World Cup qualifiers: Cape Verde star Ricardo Gomes leaves camp ahead of Nigeria clash

The Blues Sharks will be without the services of the 29-year-old after he left the team's camp in Mindelo over the weekend

The Cape Verdean Football Federation have confirmed the departure of Partizan Belgrade forward Ricardo Gomes from their team's camp ahead of Tuesday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria.

Ricardo Gomes is one of the key players in the Blue Sharks’ set-up having scored four goals in 16 matches since he made his international debut in 2015.

He has dazzled in the Serbian Super Liga this season scoring eight goals in six matches for Partizan Belgrade, but he did not play in Cape Verde’s 1-1 draw with Central African Republic on September 1.

The 29-year-old made the trip to Douala where the game was held but he could not play a part because of his injury and he missed a number of the team's training sessions due to the set-back.

Ricardo Gomes left the Blue Sharks’ camp over the weekend and the Cape Verdean FA have explained the situation surrounding his exit.

“The referred player informed the medical team and the technical team of Tubaroes Azuis, after his integration in the national team stage, in Douala, Cameroon, that he was injured, having undergone conditioning training, in the only training he was present before of the first game,” read a statement on the FA website.

“The same player informed the medical and technical staff that he would not be in physical condition to participate in the match, not even to be included in the match sheet as a substitute for the game against the Central African Republic, on September 1st.

“The national delegation travelled to Mindelo on September 2nd to start preparations for the departure of the 2nd round against Nigeria. The delegation left the hotel in Douala at 8:30 am, arriving in Mindelo at 8:00 pm, thus making any training session or medical treatment impossible for the entire team.

“On Friday, September 3rd, Tubaroes Azuis held their first training session at the Aderito Senna Stadium, and the referred player performed a recovery training session together with the players who started against the Central African Republic, as he was still recovering from the injury that prevented him from participating in the match of the 1st round.

“On Saturday, September 4th, during the 2nd training session of the Blue Tubaroes in Mindelo, given that the player would still be recovering from his injury, the technical and medical departments understood that there should be a gradual integration of the player, in training sessions. As an exercise, inserted in the training, with the participation of all 26 players of the Tubaroes Azuis, there was always, at each moment, a rotating participation of the players.

“At the end of September 4th, the aforementioned player decided to leave the hotel where the Tubaroes Azuis internship takes place. We further inform that travel and accommodation conditions are the same for all elements of the delegation that make up the national team and that the main characteristic that unites the elements of the delegation is the spirit of sacrifice that everyone makes to proudly represent Cape Verde.”

In addition, the Cape Verdean football authorities have assured their fans that Bubista's men are focused on the challenge against the Super Eagles.

Article continues below

Nigeria lead Group C table after their opening 2-0 win over Liberia on Friday while the Blue Sharks are second after grabbing just a point against CAR.

“All 26 players who are currently serving the national team, as well as all others who are not currently part of the group, must be available to serve the national team and respect technical decisions, which includes the possibility of being holder, alternate used, alternate unused, or not summoned. Above all, there is group union and the single objective: to win the next game.

“We wish the player Ricardo Gomes good luck in his professional and personal path.”