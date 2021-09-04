2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon outshine Malawi, Tunisia humble Equatorial Guinea in openers

The former African champions started their qualification process with big wins as they shift focus to their second group games

Cameroon have outshined Malawi in their 2022 World Cup qualifier to go top of Group D courtesy of a 2-0 win at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Friday.

Vincent Abubakar scored the opener for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations hosts in the ninth minute when he found a way past Malawi's goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored the second goal for the Central African nation in the 22nd minute and they were able to hold onto the win to earn three points and rise to the top of their group.

In the second half, the Flames had few chances, but the hosts - especially goalkeeper Devis Epassy - were able to deal with them.

Limbikani Mzava, Yamikani Chester, and Frank Mhango, who came on for Gerald Phiri, were Malawi's players who were yellow-carded while no Cameroonian was cautioned.

In the next qualifiers, Cameroon will play Ivory Coast while the Flames will be at home against their Cosafa rivals, Mozambique, on September 6 and 7 respectively.

Meanwhile, at the Olympic Rades Stadium, Tunisia saw off Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in their respective qualifiers to grab the top position in Group B.

Dylan Bronn, Ellyes Skhiri, and Wahbi Khaziri scored for the 2004 African champions in the 54th, 78th, and 82nd minutes as the hosts launched a stronger campaign in the second half.

Khaziri's goal came courtesy of a late penalty for the North Africans.

Article continues below

Before he scored in the second half, Bronn had been yellow-carded in the fifth minute while Ferjani Sassy and Hamza Mathlouthi are the other Tunisians who were cautioned in the 69th and 86th minutes respectively.

On the other hand, Salomon Obama, Luis Meseguer, and Jannick Buyla were Equatorial Guinea's stars who were yellow-carded in the fourth, 32nd, and in the second minute of added time respectively.

Tunisia will play Zambia while Equatorial Guinea will host Mauritania, both on September 7, in their next qualifiers.