'It will be unique' - Brazil legend Kaka looking forward to watching multiple matches in a day at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Brazilian legend was also impressed by the Club World Cup currently underway in Qatar...

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Kaka is among the latest luminaries from the world of football to have been left impressed by the preparations for the 2022 World Cup, set to be held in Qatar.

Kaka, a former World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, was in Qatar for the final of the Club World Cup which is set to contested by Bayern Munich and Tigres on Thursday.

The tournament serves as one of the preparatory events as Qatar tests its readiness for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held across eight venues. All eight venues for the 2022 World Cup are located within an hour's distance of each other which makes the tournament unique from the previous editions.

Kaka, part of Brazil's three World Cup squads in 2002 (South Korea and Japan), 2006 (Germany) and 2010 (South Africa), explained that he was looking forward to a very different but enjoyable experience in Qatar.

"It will be unique this World Cup because all the stadiums are very close, so everybody will be almost in the same location," he said.

"That will be amazing because we will be able to watch two, maybe three, games in the same day in different stadiums with different atmospheres and different supporters. It will be really nice and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kaka was sharing his views after visiting the Al Bayt stadium, yet to be inaugurated, which will host the inaugural match of the 2022 World Cup.

In the meanwhile, the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner also spoke about how excited he was to watch the ongoing Club World Cup after all the travails the world has gone through due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kaka was at pains to point out how the tournament being held in Qatar, albeit with limited attendance inside the venue, is a sign of hope.

"The experience was really nice because we’ve all been through a very, very tough period," he said. "To be able to come back to the stadiums and watch a tournament like this – even if it is just with a limited capacity in attendance – is a sign of hope that we are almost finished after this dark period.”