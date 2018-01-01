2022 World Cup: Hassan Al Thawadi – Qatar has the technical capability to put a good performance

The host nation will certainly be strong and competitive in four years time for the World Cup…

The last time the World Cup was hosted by Asian nations, namely South Korea and Japan, the former went on to the semi-finals in a dream run.

Come 2022, Qatar will host the next edition of football’s greatest extravaganza on earth and apart from the focus on the organization of the competition, the performance of the Qatar national team will be closely monitored as well.

Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona midfielder who now plies his trade for Al Sadd in Qatar, has publicly thrown his weight behind Qatar national team’s potential.

Their recent results have certainly inspired confidence as they downed Switzerland, who have qualified for the semi-finals of the Nations League, 1-0 last month and drew against Iceland.

Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, exuded confidence in the abilities of Qatari footballers to put up a strong showing in four years time.

“I think the team is developing very well right now. Don’t forget that we recently beat Switzerland in a friendly by 1-0. So, there is no doubt that we do have the technical capability to put on a very good performance.

“It is now a question of us being able to translate it and to be consistent from now till 2022. There is no doubt that we have young, energetic and exciting talent. So we are very confident of our capabilities.”

Qatar’s immediate challenge is to try and do well in the Asian Cup next month where they are placed in Group E alongside Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and DPR Korea.