2022 AFF U-23 Championship: Fixtures, results, stadiums, tables and top scorers
The AFF U-23 Championship will feature 11 teams who are part of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 2005. But the second edition was held after a gap of 14 years in 2019 as the AFF U-22 Youth Championship in Cambodia.
Indonesia are the defending champions having won it in 2019. However, Thailand, and Vietnam are a couple of other teams who can pose a stern challenge for Indonesia.
The 11 teams have been split into three groups, with the top team of each group and the best second-placed team qualifying for the semi-finals.
Editors' Picks
- How will Barcelona's new-look attack line up after Aubameyang, Traore & Torres transfers?
- Arsenal's Aubameyang transfer gamble leaves Arteta and Edu in the firing line
- How £50m Diaz deal, Elliott's return and Liverpool's resilience helped Klopp beat the January blues
- Berhalter's biggest dilemma: How to turn USMNT 'dominance' into goals
Hosts Cambodia have been placed in Group A, along with Timor-Leste, Philippines, and Brunei. Reigning champions Indonesia are in Group B along with Malaysia, Myanmar, and Laos. Whereas in Group C, there are three teams in Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.
Group A Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Cambodia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Timor-Leste
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
|0
0
|0
|3
Philippines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Fixture
Score
February 14, 2022
|16:00
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
Timor-Leste vs Philippines
|January 20, 2022
19:00
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
Camodia vs Brunei
|January 23, 2022
16:00
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
Brunei vs Timor-Leste
|January 23, 2022
19:00
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
Philippines vs Cambodia
|January 26, 2022
19:00
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
Cambodia vs Timor-Leste
|January 26, 2022
19:00
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
Philippines vs Brunei
Group B Table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
Indonesia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Myanmar
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Laos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Fixture
Score
February 15, 2022
16:00
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
Malaysia vs Myanmar
February 15, 2022
19:00
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
Indonesia vs Laos
February 18, 2022
16:00
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
Laos vs Malaysia
February 18, 2022
19:00
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
Myanmar vs Indonesia
February 21, 2022
19:00
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
Indonesia vs Malaysia
February 21, 2022
19:00
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
Myanmar vs Laos
Group C Table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
Thailand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
2
Vietnam
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
|3
Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Stadium
Score
February 16, 2022
19:00
Thailand vs Singapore
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
February 19, 2022
19:00
Singapore vs Vietnam
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
February 22, 2022
19:00
Vietnam vs Thailand
Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh
2022 AFF U-23 Championship semi-finals
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Fixture
Score
February 24, 2022
|16:00
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A/B/C
February 24, 2022
|19:30
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
Winner Group A vs Winner Group C
2022 AFF U-23 Championship final
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Fixture
February 26, 2022
|19:30
Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh
SF1 Winner vs SF2 Winner
2022 AFF U-23 Championship Top Scorer
Marinus Wanewar, Saringkan Promsupa, and Tran Danh Trung were the joint top scorers in the 2019 edition.
2022 AFF U-23 Championship Stadiums
Two venues in Prince Stadium and Morodok Techo National Stadium, both located in Phnom Penh will be used to host the matches. However, all the knockout stage matches will be held at the Morodok Techo National Stadium,