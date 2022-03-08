2022 AFC Champions League: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers

The 2022 AFC Champions League starts on March 8 with the qualifying playoffs. This is the 41st edition of Asia's marquee club football tournament. This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.

In the group stages, 40 teams are equally divided into 10 pools. Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia are the defending champions and have been placed in Group A. However, before the group stages commence, there will be the qualifying playoffs. Seven winners of the playoff round will join the 33 direct entrants in the group stages.

The 10 group-winners along with three best second-placed teams from West and East Region each, will qualify for the Round of 16.

Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Preliminary Round

Date Fixture Stadium March 8 Sydney FC 5-0 Kaya Iloilo Jubilee Stadium, Sydney

Playoff Round

West Region

Date Fixture Stadium March 15 (West 2.1) Al-Taawoun vs Al-Jaish King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Al Qassim March 15 (West 2.2) Baniyas vs Nasaf Qarshi Bani Yas Club, Abu Dhabi March 15 (West 2.3) Sharjah vs Al-Zawraa Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah

East Region

Date Fixture Stadium March 15 (East 2.2) Vissel Kobe vs Melbourne Victory Misaki Park Stadium, Kobe March 15 (East 2.3) Ulsan Hyundai vs Port Ulsan Munsu Stadium, Ulsan March 15 (East 2.4) Daegu FC vs Buriram United Forest Arena, Daegu

Group Stage

The group stage of the 2022 AFC Champions League is set to begin on April 8. All matches will be played at centralised venues.

GROUP A

All matches will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Group A Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Al-Hilal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Al-Rayyyan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Istiklol 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Playoff West 2.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures

Date Fixture April 8 Al-Hilal vs Winners of Play-Off West 2.3 April 8 Istiklol vs Al-Rayyan April 11 Winners of Play-Off West 2.3 vs Istiklol April 11 Al-Rayyan vs Al-Hilal April 15 Winners of Play-off West 2.3 vs Al-Rayyan April 15 Al-Hilal vs Istiklol April 19 Al-Rayyan vs Winners of Play-off West 2.3 April 19 Istiklol vs Al-Hilal April 23 Winners of Play-off West 2.3 vs Al-Hilal April 23 Al-Rayyan vs Istiklol April 27 Al-Hilal vs Al-Rayyan April 27 Istiklol vs Winners of Play-off West 2.3

Group B

All matches will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Al-Jazira 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Al-Shabab 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Mumbai City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Al-Qua Al-Jawiya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures

Date Fixtures April 7 Al-Jazira vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya April 7 Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab April 10 Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City April 10 Al-Shabab vs Al-Jazira April 14 Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al-Shabab April 14 Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City April 18 Al-Shabab vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya April 18 Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira April 22 Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al-Jazira April 22 Al-Shabab vs Mumbai CIty April 28 Al-Jazira vs Al-Shabab April 28 Mumbai City vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

Group C

All matches will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Foolad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Shabab Al-Ahli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ahal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Al-Gharafa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Fixtures

Group D

All matches will be played in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Al-Duhail 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Sepahan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Pakhtakor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Play-off West 2.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D Fixtures

Date Fixture April 7 Al-Duhail vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1 April 7 Pakhtakor vs Sepahan April 10 Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Pakhtakor April 10 Sepahan vs Al-Duhail April 14 Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Sepahan April 14 Al-Duhail vs Pakhtakor April 18 Sepahan vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1 April 18 Pakhtakor vs Al-Duhai April 22 Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Al-Duhail April 22 Sepahan vs Pakhtakor April 26 Al-Duhail vs Sepahan April 26 Pakhtakor vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1

Group E

All matches will be played in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Al-Sadd 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Al-Faisaly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Al-Wehdat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Play-off West 2.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E Fixtures

Date Fixture April 8 Al-Sadd vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2 April 8 Al-Wehdat vs Al-Faisaly April 11 Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Wehdat April 11 Al-Faisaly vs Al-Sadd April 15 Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Faisaly April 15 Al-Sadd vs Al-Wehdat April 19 Al-Faisaly vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2 April 19 Al-Wehdat vs Al-Sadd April 23 Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Sadd April 23 Al-Faisaly vs Al-Wehdat April 27 Al-Sadd vs Al-Faisaly April 27 Al-Wehdat vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2

Group F

All matches will be played in Buriram, Thailand.

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Shandong Taisan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lion City Sailors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Play-off West 2.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F Fixtures

Date Fixtures April 15 Shandong Taishan vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4 April 15 Lion City Sailors vs Urawa Red Diamonds April 18 Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Lion City Sailors April 18 Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shangdong Taisan April 21 Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Urawa Red Diamonds April 21 Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors April 24 Urawa Red Diamonds vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4 April 24 Lion City Sailors vs Shandong Taishan April 27 Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Shandong Taishan April 27 Urawa Red Diamonds vs Lion City Sailors April 30 Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Red Diamonds April 30 Lion City Sailors vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4

Group G

All matches will be played in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 BG Pathum United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Jeonam Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 United City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Melbourne City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G Fixtures

Date Fixtures April 15 BG Pathum United vs Melbourne City April 15 United City vs Jeonnam Dragons April 18 Melbourne City vs United City April 18 Jeonnam Dragons vs BG Pathum United April 21 Melbourne City vs Jeonnam Dragons Apil 21 BG Pathum United vs United City April 24 Jeonnam Dragons vs Melbourne City April 24 United City vs BG Pathum United April 27 Melbourne City vs BG Pathum United April 27 Jeonnam Dragons vs United City April 30 BG Pathum United vs Jeonnam Dragons April 30 United City vs Melbourne City

Group H

All matches will be played in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Yokohama F. Marinos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Hoang Anh Gia Lai 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Play-off East 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H Fixtures

Date Fixture April 16 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1 April 16 Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Yokohama F. Marinos April 19 Winners of Play-off East 1.1 vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai April 19 Yokohama F.Marinos vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors April 22 Winners of Play-Off East 1.1 vs Yokohama F.Marinos April 22 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai April 25 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1 April 25 Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors April 28 Winners of Play-off East 1.1 vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors April 28 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai May 1 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Yokohama F. Marinos May 1 Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1

Group I

All matches will be played in Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Kawasaki Frontale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Guangzhou 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Johor Darul Ta'zim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Play-off East 2.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group I Fixtures

Date Fixture April 15 Kawasaki Frontale vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3 April 15 Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Guangzhou April 18 Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Johor Darul Ta'zim April 18 Gungzhou vs Kawasaki Frontale April 21 Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Guangzhou April 21 Kawasaki Frontale vs Johor Darul Ta'zim April 24 Guangzhou vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3 April 24 Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Kawasaki Frontale April 27 Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Kawasaki Frontale April 27 Guangzhou vs Johor Darul Ta'zim April 30 Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou April 30 Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3

Group J

All matches will be played in Thailand.

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Shanghai Port 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Chiangrai United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kitchee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Play-off East 2.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group J Fixtures

Date Fixture April 16 Shanghai Port vs Winners of Play-off East 2.2 April 16 Kitchee vs Chiangrai United April 19 Winners of Play-off East 2.2 vs Kitchee April 19 Chiangrai United vs Shanghai Port April 22 April 19 vs Chiangrai United April 22 Shanghai Port vs Kitchee April 25 Chiangrai United vs Winners of Play-off East 2.2 April 25 Kitchee vs Shanghai Port April 28 Winners of Play-off East 2.2 vs Shanghai Port April 28 Chiangrai United vs Kitchee May 1 Shanghai Port vs Chiangrai United May 1 Kitchee vs Winners of Play-off East 2.

Top Scorer

Some of the famous names in world football have bagged the golden boot in the AFC Champions League. Brazil's Adriano along with Muriqui and Baghdad Bounedjah have the record of scoring the most goals (13) in a single season. In 2021, Micahel Olunga of Al-Duhail won the golden boot by scoring nine goals.