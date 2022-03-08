2022 AFC Champions League: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers
The 2022 AFC Champions League starts on March 8 with the qualifying playoffs. This is the 41st edition of Asia's marquee club football tournament. This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.
In the group stages, 40 teams are equally divided into 10 pools. Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia are the defending champions and have been placed in Group A. However, before the group stages commence, there will be the qualifying playoffs. Seven winners of the playoff round will join the 33 direct entrants in the group stages.
The 10 group-winners along with three best second-placed teams from West and East Region each, will qualify for the Round of 16.
Editors' Picks
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: PSG rise as Bayern Munich fall from top spot
- No goals in 10 Champions League games: Should Inter cash in on Arsenal-linked Lautaro Martinez this summer?
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Mbappe and Salah the early frontrunners
- Rashford at Man Utd crossroads and considering his future after loss of form
Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Champions League.
Preliminary Round
Date
Fixture
Stadium
March 8
Sydney FC 5-0 Kaya Iloilo
Jubilee Stadium, Sydney
Playoff Round
West Region
Date
Fixture
Stadium
March 15 (West 2.1)
Al-Taawoun vs Al-Jaish
King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Al Qassim
March 15 (West 2.2)
Baniyas vs Nasaf Qarshi
Bani Yas Club, Abu Dhabi
March 15 (West 2.3)
Sharjah vs Al-Zawraa
Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
East Region
Date
Fixture
Stadium
March 15 (East 2.2)
Vissel Kobe vs Melbourne Victory
Misaki Park Stadium, Kobe
March 15 (East 2.3)
Ulsan Hyundai vs Port
Ulsan Munsu Stadium, Ulsan
March 15 (East 2.4)
Daegu FC vs Buriram United
Forest Arena, Daegu
Group Stage
The group stage of the 2022 AFC Champions League is set to begin on April 8. All matches will be played at centralised venues.
GROUP A
All matches will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Group A Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
Al-Hilal
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
|0
0
|0
2
Al-Rayyyan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Istiklol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Winners of Playoff West 2.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
April 8
Al-Hilal vs Winners of Play-Off West 2.3
April 8
Istiklol vs Al-Rayyan
April 11
Winners of Play-Off West 2.3 vs Istiklol
April 11
Al-Rayyan vs Al-Hilal
April 15
Winners of Play-off West 2.3 vs Al-Rayyan
April 15
Al-Hilal vs Istiklol
April 19
Al-Rayyan vs Winners of Play-off West 2.3
April 19
Istiklol vs Al-Hilal
April 23
Winners of Play-off West 2.3 vs Al-Hilal
April 23
Al-Rayyan vs Istiklol
April 27
Al-Hilal vs Al-Rayyan
April 27
Istiklol vs Winners of Play-off West 2.3
Group B
All matches will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
|Al-Jazira
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Al-Shabab
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
|Mumbai City
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
|Al-Qua Al-Jawiya
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group B Fixtures
Date
Fixtures
April 7
Al-Jazira vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya
April 7
Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab
April 10
Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City
April 10
Al-Shabab vs Al-Jazira
April 14
Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al-Shabab
April 14
Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City
April 18
Al-Shabab vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya
April 18
Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira
April 22
Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al-Jazira
April 22
Al-Shabab vs Mumbai CIty
April 28
Al-Jazira vs Al-Shabab
April 28
Mumbai City vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya
Group C
All matches will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Foolad
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Shabab Al-Ahli
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Ahal
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Al-Gharafa
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group C Fixtures
Group D
All matches will be played in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Al-Duhail
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Sepahan
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Pakhtakor
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Winners of Play-off West 2.1
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group D Fixtures
Date
Fixture
April 7
Al-Duhail vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1
April 7
Pakhtakor vs Sepahan
April 10
Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Pakhtakor
April 10
Sepahan vs Al-Duhail
April 14
Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Sepahan
April 14
Al-Duhail vs Pakhtakor
April 18
Sepahan vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1
April 18
Pakhtakor vs Al-Duhai
April 22
Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Al-Duhail
April 22
Sepahan vs Pakhtakor
April 26
Al-Duhail vs Sepahan
April 26
Pakhtakor vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1
Group E
All matches will be played in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Al-Sadd
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Al-Faisaly
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Al-Wehdat
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
|Winners of Play-off West 2.2
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group E Fixtures
Date
Fixture
April 8
Al-Sadd vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2
April 8
Al-Wehdat vs Al-Faisaly
April 11
Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Wehdat
April 11
Al-Faisaly vs Al-Sadd
April 15
Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Faisaly
April 15
Al-Sadd vs Al-Wehdat
April 19
Al-Faisaly vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2
April 19
Al-Wehdat vs Al-Sadd
April 23
Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Sadd
April 23
Al-Faisaly vs Al-Wehdat
April 27
Al-Sadd vs Al-Faisaly
April 27
Al-Wehdat vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2
Group F
All matches will be played in Buriram, Thailand.
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Shandong Taisan
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Urawa Red Diamonds
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Lion City Sailors
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
|Winners of Play-off West 2.4
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group F Fixtures
Date
Fixtures
April 15
Shandong Taishan vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4
April 15
Lion City Sailors vs Urawa Red Diamonds
April 18
Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Lion City Sailors
April 18
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shangdong Taisan
April 21
Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Urawa Red Diamonds
April 21
Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors
April 24
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4
April 24
Lion City Sailors vs Shandong Taishan
April 27
Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Shandong Taishan
April 27
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Lion City Sailors
April 30
Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Red Diamonds
April 30
Lion City Sailors vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4
Group G
All matches will be played in Bangkok, Thailand.
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
BG Pathum United
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Jeonam Dragons
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
United City
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Melbourne City
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group G Fixtures
Date
Fixtures
April 15
BG Pathum United vs Melbourne City
April 15
United City vs Jeonnam Dragons
April 18
Melbourne City vs United City
April 18
Jeonnam Dragons vs BG Pathum United
April 21
Melbourne City vs Jeonnam Dragons
Apil 21
BG Pathum United vs United City
April 24
Jeonnam Dragons vs Melbourne City
April 24
United City vs BG Pathum United
April 27
Melbourne City vs BG Pathum United
April 27
Jeonnam Dragons vs United City
April 30
BG Pathum United vs Jeonnam Dragons
April 30
United City vs Melbourne City
Group H
All matches will be played in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Yokohama F. Marinos
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
|Winners of Play-off East 1.1
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group H Fixtures
Date
Fixture
April 16
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1
April 16
Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Yokohama F. Marinos
April 19
Winners of Play-off East 1.1 vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai
April 19
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
April 22
Winners of Play-Off East 1.1 vs Yokohama F.Marinos
April 22
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai
April 25
Yokohama F. Marinos vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1
April 25
Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
April 28
Winners of Play-off East 1.1 vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
April 28
Yokohama F. Marinos vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai
May 1
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Yokohama F. Marinos
May 1
Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1
Group I
All matches will be played in Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Kawasaki Frontale
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Guangzhou
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Johor Darul Ta'zim
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
|Winners of Play-off East 2.3
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group I Fixtures
Date
Fixture
April 15
Kawasaki Frontale vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3
April 15
Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Guangzhou
April 18
Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Johor Darul Ta'zim
April 18
Gungzhou vs Kawasaki Frontale
April 21
Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Guangzhou
April 21
Kawasaki Frontale vs Johor Darul Ta'zim
April 24
Guangzhou vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3
April 24
Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Kawasaki Frontale
April 27
Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Kawasaki Frontale
April 27
Guangzhou vs Johor Darul Ta'zim
April 30
Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou
April 30
Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3
Group J
All matches will be played in Thailand.
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Shanghai Port
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Chiangrai United
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Kitchee
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Winners of Play-off East 2.2
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group J Fixtures
Date
Fixture
April 16
Shanghai Port vs Winners of Play-off East 2.2
April 16
Kitchee vs Chiangrai United
April 19
Winners of Play-off East 2.2 vs Kitchee
April 19
Chiangrai United vs Shanghai Port
April 22
April 19 vs Chiangrai United
April 22
Shanghai Port vs Kitchee
April 25
Chiangrai United vs Winners of Play-off East 2.2
April 25
Kitchee vs Shanghai Port
April 28
Winners of Play-off East 2.2 vs Shanghai Port
April 28
Chiangrai United vs Kitchee
May 1
Shanghai Port vs Chiangrai United
May 1
Kitchee vs Winners of Play-off East 2.
Top Scorer
Some of the famous names in world football have bagged the golden boot in the AFC Champions League. Brazil's Adriano along with Muriqui and Baghdad Bounedjah have the record of scoring the most goals (13) in a single season. In 2021, Micahel Olunga of Al-Duhail won the golden boot by scoring nine goals.