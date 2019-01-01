2019 Afcon: We expect South Africa's "trick" - Nigeria's Samuel Kalu

The Eagles winger has stated they are going into the Afcon last eight tie against an opponent they know too well

Super Eagles’ Samuel Kalu has affirmed they will be up against familiar foes on Wednesday when they face South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarter-final in Cairo.

The Eagles were beaten 2-0 by Bafana Bafana in front of their own fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo in June 2017 but they improved with a 1-1 draw in the return leg in Johannesburg last year.

In Afcon, the Eagles needed two second-half goals to nullify the Indomitable Lions’ 2-1 half-time lead. The game has motivated the troops ahead of facing at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday.

“I feel very happy and all of us in the team are happy too that we are through to the next round,” Kalu told Goal.

“We also know our quarter-final opponents and we are good to go ahead of the game. It is just to show you there is no small team in this tournament.

“Everybody was expecting to beat South Africa but the hosts were shocked 1-0... we cannot afford to underrate any team. We must do everything we can to ensure that we scale through to the semi-final.

“After the loss to South Africa in Uyo which I didn’t take part in, we had played them again in Pretoria and it was 1-1. I was in that game I scored. The team is not new to us.

“We know them and they also know us. We are expecting them to come with their trick. They will come all out on us and we will do the same thing too.

“We are confident that we can go all the way now. We know our next opponents and we are not scared of them. We will just give our best to ensure we win the game.”

Kalu also added that he has resorted to taking a lot of fluid on the recommendation of his doctor after he slumped during a training session in Alexandria on the eve of the Eagles first game against Burundi as a result of dehydration.

“I now take a lot of water and other related fluid,” he continued.

“It is what the doctor requires of me and I must abide by it. I am very okay now and I have played a game to clarify that.”