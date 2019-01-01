2019 Afcon: Samuel Kalu cleared of dehydration to boost Nigeria's title chase

Both the Super Eagles and Bordeaux will be relieved to hear that the 21-year-old’s dehydration concerns have not developed into a more serious issue

Samuel Kalu has been given the all-clear to return to training with following a dehydration problem, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced on Monday.

There was a big question over his participation in the 2019 after collapsing in training on Friday ahead of Burundi clash.

However, the NFF confirmed that the man has been cleared to play for the Super Eagles following tests at a hospital in Cairo.

"Kalu has been declared fit to play as from now. His featuring in Wednesday’s match against Guinea, however, depends on if he is picked by the technical crew led by Coach Gernot Rohr," a brief NFF statement read.

The update will come as a relief for Nigeria’s technical crew, as they will have several options to choose from in their chase a fourth African title.

Also, Kalu and Nigerians will be pleased to hear that he is fit to start training again.

The 21-year-old was a key performer for the three-time African champions during the qualifying series, playing as a wing-back.

However, against Guinea’s National Elephants on Wednesday, he is expected to play little or no part as Rohr’s men eye an early qualification for the Round of 16.