Trent Alexander-Arnold makes decision on Real Madrid future amid Liverpool return rumours and Jose Mourinho stance

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Trent Alexander-Arnold has no intention of turning his back on Real Madrid during the upcoming January transfer window despite a difficult period in the Spanish capital. The England international has seen his playing time restricted under Jose Mourinho, leading to intense speculation regarding a potential emotional return to Liverpool.

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Romano clarifies Alexander-Arnold transfer stance

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has moved to quell growing speculation surrounding the future of Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid. Since his high-profile move from Anfield 18 months ago, the full-back has faced challenges in replicating the world-class form that made him a Premier League icon.

Addressing the noise, Romano told DAZN Bet España that there is currently no foundation to the reports linking the player with a winter move. "There have been many rumours in recent weeks about the possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window, with some reports in England suggesting a potential return to Liverpool. However, there is absolutely nothing ongoing between Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid and Liverpool," Romano confirmed as he shut down talk of a Merseyside comeback.

Mourinho tactical shifts spark exit talk

The arrival of Mourinho as manager has fundamentally altered the landscape for Alexander-Arnold in Madrid. The Portuguese coach prioritised defensive solidity in the summer by recruiting Denzel Dumfries from Inter, and he has also leaned on the versatility of Federico Valverde.

Romano elaborated on this positional battle, stating: "Trent obviously respects and loves the club, but that is in the past. He is fully focused on Real Madrid, and there have been no contacts or negotiations whatsoever with Liverpool. It is also important to clarify the situation surrounding Trent more generally. At Real Madrid in recent weeks, Fede Valverde has been the most important right-back in the crucial games. He can play in midfield or on the right, so he is a player who can cover several positions."

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Commitment to the Real Madrid project

Despite the lack of starts in high-profile fixtures, Alexander-Arnold is reportedly not ready to concede defeat in his quest to become a success in Spain. His attitude behind the scenes has remained exemplary, according to sources close to the club. The player is determined to fight for his place and believes he can still contribute significantly to the team's pursuit of silverware across multiple competitions during the second half of the season.

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"However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is not giving up at all. He was still playing in one of Real Madrid's last games before the international break, and Jose Mourinho remains very happy with him. When Trent is on the pitch, his performances are always very good. His training sessions are also of the highest level and are always appreciated by Mourinho," Romano added. This suggests that the manager still values the unique technical qualities the Englishman brings to the squad.

No January exit on the horizon

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Real Madrid’s stance appears to be one of retention as they look to maintain squad depth for the business end of the campaign. Mourinho is reportedly unwilling to sanction any major departures in the middle of the season, viewing the former Liverpool man as a vital component of his plans.

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"I am sure Trent will find opportunities and gain more playing time between now and the end of the season. There are no plans for him to leave in the January transfer window, either. Mourinho wants to keep all his key players until the end of the season, and Trent Alexander-Arnold is absolutely one of them. Real Madrid want to remain competitive in all competitions, which is why Trent is not planning to leave. The club are also convinced that he will continue to be a very important player for them, both between now and the end of the season and in the future," Romano concluded. For now, the defender’s focus remains firmly on Madrid.