'Get him in quickly!' - Teddy Sheringham names Brighton wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas as top January transfer target for struggling Manchester United

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Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has identified the perfect solution to the club’s current attacking crisis. The Red Devils legend believes Brighton’s teenage sensation Charalampos Kostoulas is the player required to transform the fortunes of a side currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

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United icon identifies attacking solution

Manchester United’s dismal start to the season has left the club reeling in 18th place, and former Old Trafford favourite Sheringham knows exactly who they should target to fix the problem. The Red Devils have endured a torrid run of eight games without a win in the Premier League, most recently collapsing in a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. With the future of manager Michael Carrick hanging by a thread, Sheringham believes the recruitment department must act decisively when the winter market opens to provide the squad with a much-needed injection of quality and youthful energy.

The former England international has been particularly impressed by the rapid rise of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kostoulas. The Greek forward has taken the top flight by storm since moving to the South Coast, and Sheringham is convinced he is the right profile for a United side that has struggled for consistency in the final third. With Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, and Antonio Conte all being linked with the potential managerial vacancy at Old Trafford, the need for a reliable goalscorer remains a priority regardless of who takes the reins for the upcoming clash against Liverpool on November 22.

Sheringham warns of Arsenal competition

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Speaking about the 19-year-old talent, Sheringham did not hold back in his praise for the striker who has already netted against the likes of Arsenal this term. "There’s one player I’d like to see Manchester United go and sign in January and it’s the young Greek centre-forward at Brighton, Charalampos Kostoulas," Sheringham told Metro. "What a player he is. I love him. I love the way he plays. He’s got energy, he knows his position, and he’s still a young man as well. He knows how to retain possession, and he definitely knows where the net is."

The urgency of the situation is compounded by interest from other top-six rivals, with Sheringham suggesting that Mikel Arteta’s side could easily hijack any potential deal if United hesitate. The Greek teenager, who cost the Seagulls £30m when he arrived from Olympiakos in the summer of 2025, has already racked up five goal contributions in just ten league appearances.

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A marquee signing for the future

Sheringham believes that Kostoulas possesses the physical stature and mental fortitude to lead the line for a club of Manchester United's size, despite his tender age. The Brighton star has been a key component in a side that currently sits second in the Premier League table, contrasting sharply with the struggles seen at Old Trafford. "I think he’ll be the next centre-forward to go for big money," Sheringham added during his interview. "I’d be surprised if Arsenal don’t go for him before United have a chance so United need to get him in quickly. For me, he’s the next big prospect coming through in world football, and you’ve got to get him in to lead the line."

"I know he’s only a young lad but he’s just got that stature about him, and he’s full of confidence. Confidence is a massive thing. He’s playing with confidence right now and at the moment he looks fantastic," Sheringham concluded.