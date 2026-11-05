'Not the best way to end!' - Ruben Amorim reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement as Portugal legend closes historic chapter

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Ruben Amorim has admitted that the circumstances surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement are far from ideal following the legendary forward's decision to walk away from the Portugal national team. The AC Milan boss offered his thoughts on the Al-Nassr star's exit just as the Rossoneri prepare for a crucial European fixture.

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Amorim assesses Ronaldo's departure

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Amorim has offered a candid assessment of Ronaldo's decision to step away from international football, following a turbulent period for the veteran attacker. The news broke on November 5, 2026, marking the conclusion of a 23-year journey that saw the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon become the most prolific scorer in the history of international football. However, the exit has been overshadowed by a significant rift between the player and national team coach Jorge Jesus, leading to a sense of unease regarding the finality of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of Milan’s Europa League meeting with Ferencvaros, Amorim reflected on the situation with a mix of respect and regret. "This is not the best way for his national team career to end, but what he has done for our country is clear to everyone," the Milan manager stated. He emphasized the immense cultural impact the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had, noting that "the whole world knows him. Football is a window, and many people know Portugal through Ronaldo. He has played alongside many important players. Even after retiring, he will continue to contribute to our country off the field."

A legendary but tainted legacy

Ronaldo leaves the international stage with a staggering record of 146 goals and 234 appearances, having led his nation to glory at Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles. Despite these highs, critics have suggested that the 41-year-old may have tainted his international legacy by failing to walk away sooner. The recent fallout with Jesus, which saw Ronaldo walk out of a training camp before a game against Denmark, resulted in a 30-day suspension from the federation just before his final announcement.

The FPF has already indicated it wishes to organize a fitting tribute to ensure the man who defined an era of Portuguese football does not leave on such a sour note. Throughout his 23 years of glory and heartbreak, Ronaldo proved to be the ultimate competitor, dragging his nation into the global elite. While the final whistle on his Portugal career was met with internal conflict, his status as the greatest player in the nation's history remains undisputed by his peers and former teammates like Amorim, who now turns his full attention back to Milan’s silverware ambitions.

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The commercial impact of losing CR7

Ronaldo's international retirement represents a major commercial blow for Portugal, with sports marketing expert Daniel Sa describing the forward as the biggest individual asset ever associated with the national team. A 2025 study by IPAM valued the CR7 brand at €850m , a 325% increase on 2020, highlighting his enormous influence on Portugal's global image, sponsorship appeal and social media reach.

However, Sa does not expect an immediate financial collapse for the Portuguese Football Federation, as existing sponsorship agreements are primarily tied to the national team rather than individual players. The biggest challenges will be shirt sales, particularly Ronaldo's iconic No.7, and international ticket demand. He urged Portugal not to search for "the next Ronaldo", but instead to build a collective identity capable of preserving the commercial strength and global appeal the superstar helped establish.