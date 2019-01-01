Sydney FC overcame Melbourne City in the A-League thanks to goals from Luke Ivanovic and Adam Le Fondre.

Sydney FC continued their dominance over Melbourne City with a 2-0 win in the A-League on Sunday.

Teenage forward Luke Ivanovic marked his first start with a goal before Adam Le Fondre sealed Sydney's win after Riley McGree saw a penalty saved for City in the second half.

Ivanovic, 18, took a pass from Milos Ninkovic before finishing clinically from inside the area and Le Fondre struck late on to give Sydney an eighth straight win over City in all competitions.

Paulo Retre hit the post for Sydney in the first half before Mitch Austin should have marked his Sky Blues debut with a goal in the 64th minute.

City goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic saved an effort from Le Fondre which fell to Austin, who somehow struck the post with an open goal to aim at.

The hosts were almost punished for that miss when City were awarded a penalty after Ninkovic was ruled to have fouled Bart Schenkeveld, but Andrew Redmayne made a save to deny McGree from the spot.

And Le Fondre scored his 12th league goal of the campaign in the 86th minute as Sydney climbed back within a point of second-placed Melbourne Victory and left City in fifth.