AFC Champions League Two
team-logo
2 - 5
FT
team-logo
Junior Ngong Sam 30'Abraham Placito 88'
Ilija Spasojevic 27', 72'Haudi Abdillah 33'Mohammed Rashid 53'Muhammad Rahmat 69'
(HT 1-2) (FT 2-5)

Stallion Laguna FC vs Bali United FCResults & stats,