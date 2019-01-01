The Red and Golds have recorded consecutive draws in I-League...

held Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw in an 2019-20 clash at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Saturday afternoon.

Danilo Quipapa (12') had put the hosts ahead with an early goal but Juan Mera Gonzalez (84') stole a point for his team with a late strike.

Yan Law made as many as four changes for the home side's starting XI from the one that suffered a 3-0 loss against in Goa. Kiran Limbu replaced Bhaskar Roy in goal while new signing Cavin Lobo joined Bali Gagandeep and Samuel Shadap in place of Munmun Lugun, Jason Hart and suspended Anwar Ali.

Despite the visiting players' long journey from Delhi to Ludhiana by road after missing their train on Friday, Alejandro Menendez started with almost the same 11 that drew 1-1 against except for Kamalpreet Singh who was replaced by Samad Ali Mallick.

East Bengal didn't show any signs of fatigue as Jamie Santos tormented his marker on the left flank. They created their first chance through Kassim Aidara who dribbled through the middle and fed Pintu Mahata to his right. The winger put in a pinpoint cross for Jaime but the Spaniard could only force a save from the Punjab goalkeeper.

The Kolkata giants were then caught off guard in the 12th minute when Danilo was allowed a free header in the box off a Sanju Pradhan free-kick that gave Punjab FC the lead. Aidara missed a chance to equaliser minutes later when he sent his header wide off Juan Mera's corner.

With both teams struggling to find the decisive goal. Dipanda failed to tap in Pradhan's cross from the right in the 69th minute.

East Bengal finally delivered in front of goal when Juan Mera made a run into the rival box and found the back of the net in the 84th minute.