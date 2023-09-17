Bundesliga
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Marvin Mehlem 8'Matej Maglica 10'Tim Skarke 33'
Jordan Pefok 56'Florian Neuhaus 73'Tomas Cvancara 77'
(HT 3-0) (FT 3-3)

Darmstadt vs Borussia MoenchengladbachResults & stats,