Pritam Kotal and Jayesh Rane scored as ATK secured full points at home against FC Goa...

made a big statement in the title race with a 2-0 win against on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Pritam Kotal (47') and Jayesh Rane (88') wrote their names onto the scoresheet as ATK climbed to the top of the table over FC Goa owing to a superior goal difference.

ATK made just one change in their lineup with Jobby Justin replacing Balwant Singh. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, brought in Seiminlen Doungel and Manvir Singh on the flanks replacing Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes.

It was an end-to-end match right from the off as both teams played a high-tempo game. While FC Goa had more of the ball, ATK preferred to press high in the attacking third.

Both teams had their fair share of chances to score an opening goal but failed to break the deadlock in the first half. Credit must be given to defenders on either side who did a solid job.

With regulars like Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes missing on the flanks, Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous did not get enough support in the attacking third. ATK, on the other hand, once again missed the flamboyance of David Williams upfront.

The hosts broke the deadlock soon after the restart when Krishna received a cheeky low free-kick inside the box. He floated a cross into the middle and Pritam Kotal headed the ball into the net to hand ATK the lead.

Thereafter, the visitors went all guns blazing in a bid to find an equaliser. They came very close to scoring in the 68th minute when Hugo Boumous beat Agus Iniguez and Michael Soosairaj on the left flank before cutting in and squaring the ball for Len Doungel who attempted a shot from a close range. Arindam initially blocked the shot and Corominas tried to slot the rebound home but the ball went wide.

Desperate for an equaliser, Sergio Lobera introduced Edu Bedia in the final 10 minutes of the match and also brought in Chinglensana into the defence.

The move proved to be detrimental as ATK doubled their lead in the 88th minute thanks to Jayesh Rane. Rane, minutes after he had missed arguably the easiest chance of the season, converted Roy Krishna’s square pass and sealed the tie.

With the crucial win, ATK knocked Goa off their perch and reclaimed the top spot in the standings.