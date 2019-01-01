Standly Rozario's men finished the season with a hat-trick of wins to take their tally to 24 points from 20 games

Aizawl FC defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1 in their final 2018-19 I-League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Saturday afternoon.

The result prevented the Goans (34) from securing a third place finish as Real Kashmir (36), with a game in hand, would beat NEROCA FC 3-2 in a fixture played alongside in Manipur.

Willis Plaza's early strike was not enough as Hussein Eldor's own goal (43') and Ansumana Kromah's 87th minute penalty sealed three points in favour of the hosts.

There were three changes in Aizwal's first 11 from the side that beat Shillong Lajong 4-1 on Monday. Lalawmpuia replaced Gurpreet Chabal in goal while Lalrinchhana aTochhwng and Lalkhawpuimawia (Mapuia) stepped in place of Mamit Vanlalduatsanga and Lalremsanga Fanai.

It took Plaza just five minutes to get on the scoresheet for the 21st time this season as he got the better of his marker in Richard Kassaga to bury Nicholas Fernandes' delivery from the left. The Trinidadian shot wide just minutes later.

Paul Ramfangzuava header directed at Churchill goalkeeper Kunzang Bhutia in goal from Isak Vanlalruatfela cross from right before the half hour mark

Kromah got in promising positions a couple of times but wasn't able to do much with the ball inside the opponents box.

Mapuia put the Churchill defense under enough pressure while vying to get on the end of Lalrinchhana's pass from the right which resulted in Eldor turning the ball into his own net in the 43rd minute as the teams started the second half level on points.

Aizawl goalkeeper Lalawmpuia rushed off his line twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half, besides once more a bit later, to block Plaza from helping in the visitors regain their lead.

Around the hour mark, it was Mapuia putting pressure on the Churchill backline after a delightful curling ball was played in by Lalrinfela but Bhutia got enough of an intervention to see the former's header go wide.

Before being taken off, Mapuia forced a save off Bhutia after Kromah's shot at goal was blocked by Eldor in the 69th minute while Lalawmpuia came to the rescue by keeping out Churchill subsitute Anthony Wolfe's attempt from inside the box in the 81st minute.

Aizawl confirmed their seventh place finish as Kromah made good use of the opportunity from the late penalty after Bhutia brought down the Liberian inside the Churchill box.