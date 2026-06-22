Zlatan Ibrahimovic brutally roasts Belgium after 0-0 draw with Iran leaves World Cup hopes in the balance

Ibrahimovic has never been one to mince his words, and the legendary Swedish striker turned pundit was in no mood for pleasantries after Belgium's 0-0 draw with Iran. Speaking on FOX Sports alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry, Ibrahimovic gave a brutally honest assessment of the entertainment value provided by Rudi Garcia’s men.

"In the first half almost I fell asleep, in the second, I fell asleep. From this match I think there is not much to comment on, another draw, so let's see what happens in the next match. But, yes, I'll let my team-mates comment on it," Ibrahimovic said.