'Poor pitch caused it!' – Why Kylian Mbappe left France camp early as Zinedine Zidane plots Belgium changes

According to L'Equipe, France head coach Zinedine Zidane prepares to shuffle his tactical pack for Monday evening's UEFA Nations League encounter against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium. Les Bleus landed in Brussels with a reduced 22-man squad after captain Kylian Mbappe suffered a left knee injury while scoring the match-winner in Friday's 1-0 victory against Turkey in Izmit.

Mbappe returned directly to Real Madrid for medical evaluation rather than traveling with the squad to Belgium.

Zidane opted against calling up a late replacement, choosing instead to trust his existing options.