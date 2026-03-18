"To be honest, I really don’t want to go into that any further. Everyone at the club has the right to have their say. You express your opinions too, so we’re allowed to as well. That’s perfectly normal," said the sporting director of the German record champions, speaking into the DAZN microphone just before the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta Bergamo.
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"You speak your mind too": Max Eberl lashes out at critics of FC Bayern Munich following the refereeing controversy
However, Bayern’s criticism of the referee’s performance was by no means intended to defame him. Rather, they wanted to make it clear that they did not agree with the yellow card shown to Luis Diaz.
“We were already disadvantaged against Leverkusen and will be without a player again in the next match – even though the decision was wrong. That’s why we did it. To back our player. That’s part of the game too. To say: ‘We didn’t think that was correct’,” explained Eberl, who wants to put the matter behind him once and for all: “We lodged a complaint, our appeal was rejected. Now we move on.”
However, Bayern’s sporting director cannot understand why so many voices subsequently spoke out and criticised the FCB officials for their statements. “It’s being blown out of all proportion and commented on again in three newspapers.”
- Getty Images
Bayern's appeal against Luis Diaz's suspension has been rejected
“My other colleagues do the same,” Eberl continued. “How often have they said that VAR should be scrapped? But that’s only mentioned in passing, whereas at Bayern it’s talked about for three days because everyone wants to make a name for themselves.”
In the aforementioned match in Leverkusen, Bayern had two goals disallowed for handball, and Diaz was shown a second yellow card in the closing stages for an alleged dive.
Referee Dingert admitted afterwards that his decision to send off the Colombian had been excessive upon reviewing the footage. "If I see the footage, I wouldn’t give that again," he explained. The DFB Sports Court nevertheless rejected an appeal by the Munich side against Diaz’s suspension.
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date
Time
Match
Saturday, 21 March
3.30 pm
FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga)
Saturday, 4 April
3.30 pm
SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Saturday, 11 April
6.30 pm
FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)