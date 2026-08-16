'You're going to love the player' - Christos Tzolis shines with two impressive assists in his competitive Arsenal debut against Man City

The reigning Premier League champions have found a new hero following their dominant 3-0 victory on Sunday. Tzolis, who completed a £34 million transfer from Club Brugge, made his first competitive start for Arsenal. The winger arrived while the club were reportedly chasing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, but Tzolis quickly proved he is more than capable of filling that role.

He created the second goal when Martin Odegaard delivered an inswinging cross from the right wing. Tzolis nodded the ball down at the back post to Kai Havertz, who headed in from six yards out, leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless despite getting a touch.