Yes Cup 2026: Italy’s biggest international youth football tournament over Easter returns to Milan

Following last year’s huge success, the opening ceremony will once again take place at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, the ‘Scala of football’. The stadium’s first tier will be decked out in the flags of the participating nations, creating a huge international celebration of youth sport that will involve nearly 9,000 people, including athletes, families, staff and guests.

It is also a symbolic setting in the run-up to the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, for which San Siro will be one of the key venues during the Olympic celebrations.

The evening will be hosted by Gli Autogol, among the most popular sports content creators in Italy, alongside Radio Number One, the event’s media partner, which will entertain the audience with music, entertainment and live broadcasts. There will also be guests and key figures from the world of football, both past and present.

The executive lounge on the first red tier will be dedicated to the sponsors and partners supporting the event and continuing to invest in youth sport.

Children and young people from all over the world will thus be united by a single passion: football, with the ball becoming a tool for bringing people together, fostering friendship and sharing, without barriers and without discrimination.