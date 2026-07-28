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Yan Diomande 'has more than enough talent to succeed' at Real Madrid as Lamine Yamal & Ousmane Dembele comparisons made
Ortega recalls winger's emergence
Leganes meticulously tracked Diomande's talent in the Ivory Coast from the age of 15 before securing his services once he reached legal age. Following his promotion to the first team, the club attempted to raise his release clause from €20 million to €30 million, but RB Leipzig swooped in to sign him on July 15, 2025. Leganes are now set for a major financial windfall via a sell-on clause amid heavy speculation surrounding the winger's prospective €120 million move to the Bernabeu.
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Executive details explosive potential
Speaking on El Programa de Ortega with Fran Gonzalez, Leganes general manager Ortega recalled the moment coaching staff and senior players were instantly mesmerised by Diomande's quality in training.
Emphasising the club's long-standing scouting process, Ortega noted: "We knew he had exceptional, out-of-the-ordinary qualities."
Reflecting on the player's rapid promotion to the senior squad, Ortega added: "He was the best player on the pitch. He scored a screamer, and Borja Jimenez said right then that he wouldn't be going back to the reserves."
Director draws elite comparisons
Ortega likened Diomande's ability to beat defenders to Yamal, while his two-footed capability drew parallels to Dembele - though he clarified these observations were made "without drawing direct equivalences".
The executive remains convinced that such mental fortitude and unique attributes will serve as key assets for Diomande to shine should a mega-money move to the Bernabeu materialise, adding: "He made his debut at the Bernabeu at 18 years old and his legs didn’t shake. He has an incredible amount of self-confidence. I am convinced he has more than enough quality to succeed there."
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Mourinho prepares for frontline arrival
The talented Ivorian forward is scheduled to land in the Spanish capital this week to undergo medical assessments and seal a five-year contract running until June 2031. Upon arrival in Madrid, Diomande will immediately join pre-season preparations under Jose Mourinho. With uncertainty lingering over Vinicius Junior's long-term future, Diomande could find himself thrust straight into a central role in Los Blancos' attack for the upcoming campaign.
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