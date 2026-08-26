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Moataz Elgammal

Xabi Alonso provides crucial Enzo Fernandez update as Manchester City prepare massive deadline day bid

Transfers
X. Alonso
E. Fernandez
Manchester City
Chelsea
Premier League

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso expects Enzo Fernandez to play in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, despite intense speculation linking Fernandez with a late summer transfer to Manchester City. Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly extremely keen to bring Fernandez to the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window officially closes later this week.

  • Carabao Cup plans for Fernandez

    Man City are preparing to make a move for Fernandez despite missing an informal deadline set by Chelsea earlier this window. Fernandez, valued at £120 million, has been heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge all summer.

    However, Xabi Alonso expects Fernandez to be involved in Chelsea's Carabao Cup tie against Luton Town on Thursday, according to The Independent. Fernandez featured off the bench in their Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday. Confirming Fernandez's status, Alonso stated: "Yes, so we expect that he's involved. He has trained, he's training really well, he's a good professional and he will be involved."

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    Keeping the best players at Chelsea

    Fernandez received a warm reception from Chelsea supporters when he came on at Craven Cottage, having been previously booed during a pre-season friendly at Stamford Bridge following his controversial role in Argentina's World Cup semi-final victory over England.

    When pressed on whether he would like to retain Fernandez, Alonso admitted that Chelsea must assess the situation carefully. Alonso said: "We want to have the best team possible. We know his qualities. He has shown it and we have to wait, but we will think about tomorrow and let's see how things develop." Manchester City are expected to submit another bid before the deadline on September 1.

  • Potential midfield replacements for Fernandez

    If Fernandez departs, Chelsea are preparing to go back to Bournemouth for Alex Scott. Bournemouth have so far shut down any interest, but there is a belief a bid in excess of £80m, and probably closer to £90m, might bring reconsideration. Alonso would not be drawn on whether selling Fernandez would depend on whether Chelsea can land a replacement.

    Alonso said: "It is always about understanding the context, the situation, timings, circumstances, so there is not a defined rule for everything. You need to know how things have worked, what you want, what you want for the future, so I don't have the rules in stone. We need to assess each situation."

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  • Xabi AlonsoGetty Images

    What next for Fernandez and Chelsea?

    Chelsea have their immediate focus set on Thursday's Carabao Cup fixture against Luton Town, where Fernandez is fully expected to feature. Following that clash, Alonso and his squad will prepare for crucial Premier League fixtures. Meanwhile, Manchester City face a race against time to formalise an acceptable offer for Fernandez before the transfer window firmly shuts next week.

Carabao Cup
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Chelsea
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Luton Town crest
Luton Town
LUT
Premier League
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Crystal Palace
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Manchester City
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