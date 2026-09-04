AFP
Xabi Alonso sweats on Moises Caicedo fitness ahead of Arsenal derby after midfielder's latest setback
Injury concerns for the Ecuadorian star
The Blues are set to make a late decision on Caicedo this Saturday, just twenty-four hours before they kick off against the reigning Premier League champions. The 24-year-old midfielder has endured a frustrating start to the new campaign, having already missed the opening victory against Fulham and the midweek Carabao Cup triumph over Luton Town.
Having come on as a 68th-minute substitute during Chelsea's thrilling 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, Caicedo lasted just 14 minutes before going down on the pitch. Although he required medical attention on the field and was eventually able to walk off unaided, the recurring nature of the issue has caused significant concern at Cobham.
- Getty Images Sport
Alonso provides fitness update
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Alonso was cautious when asked about the availability of a player who proved pivotal for Chelsea last season despite their 10th-place finish. The 24-year-old Ecuador international, who serves as vice-captain behind Reece James and has racked up 149 appearances for the club since joining from Brighton in August 2023, remains a crucial element of the Blues' spine ahead of the upcoming derby.
'We will check tomorrow, tomorrow is the last decision for the squad on Sunday,' Alonso told reporters when pressed on the situation. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder urged supporters and the media to remain patient while the medical assessments continue, adding: 'We [need to] not worry, we need to check tomorrow and take the final decision.'
Navigating the midfield transition
Chelsea's midfield has undergone a significant transformation this summer following the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. The club was active in the market to ensure Alonso had sufficient options, securing the signatures of Valentin Barco and veteran leader Jordan Henderson.
The manager believes the squad possesses enough tactical flexibility to cope with the demands of the Premier League even if Caicedo is sidelined. He highlighted the blend of youth and experience now present in the dressing room, which he feels will be crucial for navigating a difficult run of fixtures. '[We have] different qualities, personalities,' Alonso explained when discussing his tactical options. 'Valentin's young, but he has come with great energy. We have Hendo, he has the composure, the mentality, he knows what's going on in the games. He's getting closer, closer to playing time.'
- AFP
Tactical flexibility and squad depth
Should Caicedo fail his fitness test on Saturday, Alonso is prepared to look toward alternative solutions as both London rivals put their perfect starts on the line. Both Arsenal and Chelsea enter the derby boasting maximum points from their opening two Premier League fixtures - with the Gunners securing wins over Coventry City and Aston Villa, while the Blues edged past Fulham and Brighton.
Alonso remains confident that his tactical plan can be executed by various members of the squad, regardless of the personnel available on Sunday afternoon. 'We have Rom (Romeo Lavia), Reece (James) as well, Malo (Gusto) - he can play [in midfield],' Alonso added.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting