Two blunders and a record-breaking performance: Manuel Neuer experiences a rollercoaster of emotions against Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer made his 137th Champions League start for Bayern Munich in the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, moving him past Lionel Messi (136). Iker Casillas still leads the list with 149 Champions League starts for Madrid.

Yet the record-breaker began poorly: after just 35 seconds, under no real pressure, he gifted the ball to Arda Güler. The Turkish international needed no second invitation, arcing a shot over the FCB captain and into the Munich net from 30 metres. Neuer was also partially at fault for the 2-1 deficit when Güler’s free-kick slipped through his grasp.

He had already looked shaky in the first leg when trying to hastily restart play. Nevertheless, his string of crucial saves proved decisive, securing a 2-1 win and earning him the UEFA Man of the Match award.