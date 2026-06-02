AFP
William Saliba injury latest as Arsenal & France defender's 'pain worsens' amid surgery fears
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Gunners star managing discomfort
According to reports from L’Equipe, Arsenal centre-back Saliba could be set for back surgery following his international commitments this summer. The 25-year-old defender has been managing a persistent back issue for several weeks. While the injury did not prevent him from completing the full 120 minutes in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, the pains have reportedly worsened since that showpiece event.
World Cup spot preserved
Initial assessments from Foot Mercato sparked fears that the defender faced a lengthy layoff, which would have severely jeopardised his place in Didier Deschamps’ plans. While Saliba's representatives expressed significant concern regarding the setback, the France national team's medical staff remained far more optimistic. Crucially, a subsequent round of medical examinations conducted on Monday yielded positive results, clearing the centre-back to participate in the upcoming tournament.
Club aware of layoff
Arsenal officials were already aware that they would likely be unable to count on the dependable defender directly after the tournament. The Premier League champions understand that the required surgery is tentatively scheduled for the end of the summer. While Saliba is expected to represent Les Bleus, there are now significant internal concerns at the Emirates Stadium that he will miss the start of the next domestic campaign.
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Global tournament challenge looms
Saliba, who made 50 appearances during Arsenal's title-winning campaign, will now focus on his second global tournament with France after previously featuring at Qatar 2022. He joins Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, and Maxence Lacroix as Deschamps’ chosen central defensive options. Les Bleus open their Group I campaign against Senegal on June 16, an encounter evoking memories of their infamous 1-0 defeat in 2002.