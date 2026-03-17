Why Bayern Munich could field their fifth-choice goalkeeper against Atalanta in the Champions League: 16-year-old Prescott is warming up – it could be a record

Surprisingly, at the age of 16, he could make his Champions League debut after having already been called up for the first leg (as well as for the last Bundesliga match against Leverkusen). His call-up, as mentioned, is due to the unavailability of the first four goalkeepers. Let’s start: Manuel Neuer is out with a calf strain; his deputy Jonas Urbig is recovering from a concussion sustained in the match in Bergamo a week ago (it cannot be ruled out that he might recover). Then there is the first team’s third-choice goalkeeper, Sven Ulreich, who is definitely out with a muscle injury to his right thigh adductors, and the player who, on paper, would be the youth team’s first-choice goalkeeper, Leon Klanac, who has been out since last December with a serious thigh injury.