Who is Konstantinos Karetsas, the ‘assist king’ on Milan’s radar: Genk are already asking for €30 million

Experience? Yes, but we mustn’t overlook the younger players. Milan are approaching the upcoming transfer window with two parallel strategies to follow and pursue, and during the meeting between Allegri, the club’s directors and the scouting department, both experienced players – so highly valued by the Livorno-born manager – and young talents who could prove to be a profitable investment both on and off the pitch for the future emerged as potential targets.





Among the latter is, above all, as reported by Tuttosport, the Greek playmaker Konstantinos Karetsas, who is owned by Genk.